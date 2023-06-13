HOUSTON (KIAH) — After an increase of fatal house fires in Montgomery County, county officials and the American Red Cross are partnering together to install working smoke alarms in resident bedrooms and hallways used as escape routes for free.

A Montgomery home recently resulted in a fatality fire and didn’t have a working smoke alarm. Chief Jimmy Williams of the Montgomery Fire Department says that when firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely filled with smoke. As a result, two seniors, a married couple, died in that fire. As of May 4, 2023–the Magnolia Fire Department reported that this was the third fire fatality from the past two weeks.

Credit: Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

Now with the Smoke Alarm Blitz initiative, Montgomery County officials such as the Magnolia Fire Department, Montgomery County Fire Marshal, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator and The American Red Cross is partnering to ensure all homeowners and renters understand the importance of working smoke alarms.

There is no limit to the amount of alarms that they’ll install in every home–as long as each bedroom and hallway gets one each. Chief Williams says that if you’re renting your home and don’t have working smoke alarms, to let your landlord know that within 7 days of the receipt of the notice, they must replace or install the smoke alarms. After that, he says it’s the tenant’s responsibility to maintain free batteries in the alarms.

If you need a smoke alarm and live in Montgomery County, call 936-538-8288. Other county residents should call their local fire department for assistance and resources.