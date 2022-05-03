AUSTIN (KXAN) — More people are moving to Dallas, Houston and San Antonio than Austin, according to a new moving company report.

PODS Moving & Storage analyzed data from nearly half a million customers who relocated between January 2021 and March 2022. The company compared the number of its customers who relocated to a city or region, versus those leaving the area.

Austin ranked No. 16 on the list of cities with most people moving in. Houston and San Antonio both ranked higher, at No. 12 and No. 13 respectively, but Dallas-Fort Worth claimed the top spot in Texas, at No. 2 nationwide.

The PODS data is in line with U.S. Census Bureau numbers. According to 2020 Census data, all five aforementioned cities ranked in the top 5 Texas cities with the highest increase in population. Houston added more than 200,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, and Fort Worth and Austin both added more than 170,000. San Antonio and Dallas both saw population increases of a little more than 100,000.

Fort Worth saw the largest percentage increase during the same timeframe, with a 23.98% jump in population. Austin was close behind with a population increase of 21.68%. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio all saw population increases between 8 and 9%.

Several cities in the southeast, particularly in Florida, appear in the top 20 rankings with most people moving in. Sarasota, Florida, claimed the top spot, up from No. 5 last year.

So what’s driving the trends? The PODS report highlights the fact that many companies are now allowing remote working permanently, which gives employees more freedom when choosing where to live.

“Moving closer to family, particularly aging family members, is also high on the list, which could explain why many people have found themselves moving to Florida and Maine, two states with the highest percentage of older-aged populations in the country,” the report states.

Meanwhile, several locations in the Northeast, particularly around New York City, saw the most people leaving.

Rival moving company U-Haul reported similar trends back in January. The company’s annual “U-Haul Growth Index” found Texas had most people entering the state, with Florida close behind.

The company reported the number of one-way trucks entering Texas increased by 19% in 2021 over the previous year, with the largest growth in the suburban area around the DFW metroplex.