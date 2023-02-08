UPDATE: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:15 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities said more arrest warrants have been issued for two more staff members with the City View Independent School District.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, two more warrants are out for two other people connected to City View ISD who have not yet turned themselves in.

This comes just hours after five current and former administrators for the district turned themselves in on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on charges of failing to report child abuse as they are required to by law:

Anthony Ray Bushong — Current Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Current Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Current Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Current Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

Sgt. Eipper said the charges are in connection to the WFPD’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris.

Morris took his own life in June 2022 shortly after the allegations surfaced.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Published on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:47 a.m.

A handful of current and former administrators for the City View Independent School District have been booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 8, 2023.

City View ISD’s superintendent Tony Bushong, former City View Jr/Sr High School principal Daryl Frazier, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and City View Jr/Sr High School counselor Cindy Leaverton are all currently listed on the Wichita County Jail roster.

All five current or former administrators are charged with failing to make the required child abuse report, and each is being held on a $20,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the arrests are linked to an ongoing investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.