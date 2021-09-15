Morning headlines Wednesday, September 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here is your morning update on school closures. Also, we have details about the Texas schools mask lawsuit.

The lists of school districts being sued over mask mandates is growing. Attorney general Ken Paxton announcing that a Lamar County district court issued a temporary restraining order against Paris ISD, regarding its mask mandate.

The court agreed with Paxton that the district lacks “Authority to issue or enforce a facemask mandate in light of governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38” and prohibits the district from enforcing its mandate, as long as GA-38 remains in effect.

This is the second win for the state after a temporary injunction against Fort Worth ISD’s mask mandate was reinstated. This also comes just days after Paxton sued 6 other school districts, two of them being Galveston ISD and Spring ISD, for their mask mandates.

