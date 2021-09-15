Morning headlines Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here is your morning update on school closures. Also, we have details about the Texas schools mask lawsuit.
The lists of school districts being sued over mask mandates is growing. Attorney general Ken Paxton announcing that a Lamar County district court issued a temporary restraining order against Paris ISD, regarding its mask mandate.
The court agreed with Paxton that the district lacks “Authority to issue or enforce a facemask mandate in light of governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38” and prohibits the district from enforcing its mandate, as long as GA-38 remains in effect.
This is the second win for the state after a temporary injunction against Fort Worth ISD’s mask mandate was reinstated. This also comes just days after Paxton sued 6 other school districts, two of them being Galveston ISD and Spring ISD, for their mask mandates.
Residents fear being kicked out as Amazon plans to build BIG. Watch to find out where!
- Hispanic Heritage Month | Houston’s Raul Orlando Edwards shares his life storyRaul says salsa is a lot like life, every move complements the next. Originally from Panama, Orlando came to the states searching for the American Dream.
- Harris Co. extends $100 Cash Card Incentive Program for covid-19 vaccinesHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Harris County Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites at Dick Graves Park and Bear Creek have reopen following what was Tropical Storm Nicholas. Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo is also extending the $100 cash card incentive for people who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to September 30th, 2021. Harris […]
- Texans start strong but must improve before trip to BrownsHOUSTON, Texas (AP)- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s solid debut for Houston helped the Texans overcome the absence of Deshaun Watson and start the season with a victory over the Jaguars. Now the Texans will look to improve before a much bigger test this week when they travel to play the Cleveland Browns. Taylor is getting another chance […]
- Tropics: Nicholas is the 19th storm to strike the U.S. in less than two yearsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s an amazing statistic. Since last year, nineteen named storms have made landfall in the U.S. When you see those landfalls on a map, it’s even more amazing. Especially hard hit is Louisiana, where six of those nineteen storms made landfall. Of those six, four were hurricanes. That includes Laura, Delta and […]
- Tropics: Nearly six times more storms than yearly averageHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) In the last 17 months, 19 storms have hit the United States. Making for nearly six times more activity than the annual average. CW39 Houston Meteorologist Star Harvey has a breakdown, plus a look the names already taken and the ones that are next on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane name list.