Raven Yates was arrested in Mobile, Alabama by U.S. Marshals. (Roman Forest Police Department)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A Montgomery County mother accused of abandoning her two young children months ago was taken into custody on Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama.

According to the Roman Forest Police Department, 31-year-old Raven Yates was arrested in a Mobile apartment complex, as she was staying with an older man. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a tip to the apartment, where the manager said Yates was staying there, police said.

Yates was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Yates still needs to go through processing in Alabama before law enforcement brings her back to Montgomery County to face charges.

Yates allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son alone at their home on Maplewood Ridge Drive from September to November of last year. The father of the children had to fly back from California where he was working because his daughter asked him to send them food regularly, police said.

Yates had a warrant out for two counts of abandon/endanger child without intent to return from December.

Yates was also arrested in Mobile in June 2018 for attacking a repo driver with a box cutter.