An Edinburg man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in McCook, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook.

David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, traveling eastbound on FM 490, east of FM 681 in McCook, DPS officials said, explaining that he crashed at a curve in the roadway at about 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

McCook is a community in Hidalgo County, about 30 miles northwest of McAllen.

“[Franco] failed to negotiate the speed approaching a curve and veered off the roadway, where [the motorcycle] struck a fence,” DPS officials stated in a news release.

Motorcycle riders should “approach turns and curves with caution,” DPS said Sunday.

“Riders often try to take curves or turn too fast,” officials said. “When they can not hold the turn, they end up crossing into another lane of traffic or going off the road. Or, they overreact and brake too hard, causing a skid and loss of control.”

DPS officials urged motorcycle riders to ride within their abilities and offered four steps for better control in navigating turns and curves:

SLOW — Reduce speed before the turn by closing the throttle and, if necessary, applying both brakes.

Sunday’s fatal crash remains under investigation.