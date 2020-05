The live-in girlfriend of former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst is charged with striking the former lawmaker with her hands and feet, then biting Dewhurst. He and his live-in girlfriend Leslie Caron (photo below) got into an argument Tuesday that led to his injuries.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office

Court documents received by CW39 indicate Leslie Ann Caron is now charged with “Injury to an Elderly Individual.”

Mugshot of Leslie Caron (above). Photo/HPD.

The couple during happier times…

