EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in South Texas encountered three large groups of migrants this weekend totaling nearly 500 people, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Monday.

Border agents came across 373 migrants in two groups in Starr County, including 130 unaccompanied children, CBP said.

Agents in Hidalgo County came across a group of 121 migrants that included 70 unaccompanied children, 21 adults and 30 family members.

For several years, the Rio Grande Valley has been the No. 1 location for migrant encounters along the Southwest border but in July was superseded by the Del Rio sector where migrants encounters have jumped.