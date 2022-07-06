DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food.

Convenience store chain Yesway has announced that there will be more Allsup’s locations coming to Texas.

“Our loyal customers in Texas have shared with us how excited they are that our new, large-format stores have come to their communities,” Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway, said in a news release. “The velocity at which our team has been working to bring these new stores to market is truly inspiring.”

The two locations will be located at the following addresses:

5240 4th Avenue in Canyon

820 Commerce Street in Robert Lee

2817 West Walker in Breckenridge

Click here to find the closest Allsups to you.