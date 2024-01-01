HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thirty-one new laws go into effect here in Texas on Jan. 1, 2024. From bills that affect property taxes to diversity, equity and inclusion on college campuses, these will certainly leave an impact on many Texans.

Three major state laws going into effect are House Bill 3186, House Bill 614 and House Bill 4758. Here’s what you need to know:

House Bill 3186 states that instead of fining minors with Class C Misdemeanors such as petty theft or possession of alcohol, it will allow them to enrolled in a “diversion plan.” The law states that these programs can entail options from community service to mandatory mental health treatment. It also requires justices and municipal courts to hire a youth diversion coordinator to track participants in these programs.

House Bill 614 will require neighborhood HOAs also known as 'Homeowner Association Boards' to create standard policies that detail hw they fine and how much fines are. All fines must be detailed on their website with the violations. These include fines for property maintenance and repairs, individual misconduct and anything that affects health and safety.

House Bill 4758 will restrict advertising e-cigarettes to minors. It'll make it a class B misdemeanor to sell e-cigarette products that use images of food, celebrities or cartoon characters on packaging.

To learn about all 31 new laws going into effect January 1, 2024, visit this website.