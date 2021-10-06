NEW PHOTOS: More affordable housing coming to Galveston in 2023

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It has been 13 years since Hurricane Ike destroyed homes and communities in Galveston. Now, city officials are celebrating the groundbreaking of the third and final phase of the mixed-income development of replacement housing.
The Oleanders at Broadway, located on Galveston Island along the gulf shores of Texas, is the largest housing development underway on the island and scheduled for completion in August 2023.
The McCormack Baron Salazar, the Galveston Housing Authority and local officials donned hard hats and took up shovels as part of the celebration for the new development on Tuesday, Oct. 6th, 2021.
As we mark the 13th anniversary of Hurricane Ike, which destroyed much of Galveston’s public housing, it is fitting that we are celebrating the milestone of beginning the work on GHA’s third and final mixed-income community that will replace and provide critically needed housing for low-income families in Galveston.”Mary Patrick, President of the Galveston Chapter of the NAACP
The City of Galveston says the infill development site for the Oleanders at Broadway is located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, two miles off the Texas coast, and presents many design challenges. The ground at the 11-acre development site, is only six feet above sea level, and the surrounding city storm water drainage system does not have the capacity to adequately handle run-off. To fix the issue, on-site catchment and management will correct the inadequate public infrastructure and prevent future storm water issues.
According to the developers, McCormack Baron Salazar, The Oleanders at Broadway will be constructed using leading-edge design principles that incorporate green infrastructure strategies to resist and respond to increasingly stronger weather events.
They’re also adding capacity for a multistage system that collects and then distributes all storm water for the Oleander site, which will support 500,200 cubic feet of water retention. That’s the the same capacity as six Olympic-size pools for a measurable historic storm event.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Lawmakers examine U.S. Army Corps of Engineers response to Hurricane Ida and future storm preparationsLawmakers want to better prepare for future storms, after Hurricane Ida left death and destruction in its wake.
- DOJ to probe ‘disturbing trend’ of threats against educatorsThe Justice Department and FBI are working to establish a task force to investigate and prosecute threats and attacks against educators.
- Friends For Life Annual Gala: A new era of shelteringHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Friends For Life Animal Shelter is always there showing up for Houston! The no-kill shelter also started free vet clinics during the pandemic. They help so many, but now they need your help! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is a long-time supporter of the non-profit and is honored to be returning as emcee […]
- Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramping up at Carlton ReserveAfter several days of a more scaled-back search for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve, activity appeared to be ramping up Wednesday morning.
- Correa prepares for what could be final run with AstrosHOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa seems resigned to what now appears inevitable. A Houston Astro since he was 17, his time with the team is probably approaching its expiration date — likely to end when the club’s playoff run does. “This is my home,” he said. “But it’s not up to me.” Correa becomes a […]