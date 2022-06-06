DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that California’s economy is the fifth-largest global economy in the world?

WalletHub has released a new study ranking the states based on which of them have the best and worst economies in the nation.

Officials looked at all 50 states and Washington D.C. and compared them using about 28 different key metrics, including GDP growth, startup activity and share of jobs in high-tech industries.

With Tesla, amongst many other companies, moving their headquarters to Texas, we’re sure you’re wondering where that leaves Texas? According to the study, Texas’ economy ranks 12th in the nation.

The Lone Star state earned high markings for economic activity and health, but the state’s innovation potential still has room for improvement.

Here are the 10 states with the best economies in the nation:

Washington Utah California Massachusetts New Hampshire Colorado North Carolina Georgia Oregon Washington D.C.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.