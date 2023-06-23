TEXAS (KIAH) – There is a new Texas law that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from only 60 days to 12 months.

Did you know one third of maternal deaths happen in that first year after giving birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Extending the coverage would help both the mental and physical well being of the mother and their children.

Texas’ Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee found that nine out of ten pregnancy related deaths were preventable.

Advocates for the bill say having postpartum care for twelve months would drastically reduce the state’s maternal mortality rate and save lives.

“The extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage is life-saving. Twelve months of postpartum care is essential for the well-being of pregnant people and their children. After this legislation was heard and debated for several sessions, Texans will finally receive the necessary care they need,” said Kasey Corpus, Southern Policy and Advocacy Manager, Young Invincibles.

House Bill 12 allows the state to request fast-track approval from the federal government and quickly implement the 12 months of continuous care.