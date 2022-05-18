DALLAS (KDAF) — Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, just 90 miles north of Dallas, has earned Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice Award, meaning it is in the top 10% of listings around the world.

Located at Lake Texoma, this resort features 248 guest rooms, two restaurants, a Tiki bar, a heated three-tier pool and more.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity,” Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said.