Authorities say a North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least 12 structures.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth is the largest active Texas wildfire after growing by 2,000 acres Tuesday to 6,000 acres.

Meantime, crews continue to fight a fire on Possum Kingdom Lake’s western shore about 70 miles west of Fort Worth.

The Forest Service says that fire has burned about 500 acres and at least five homes. Both fires are 10% contained. No injuries have been reported.