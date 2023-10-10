HOUSTON (KIAH)— The Harris County Tax Assessor Collector & Voter Registrar’s office is reminding voters of the registration deadline to make sure all documentation is accurate and in on time. The voter registration deadline is today.

Today is also the deadline to make any changes to your current registration records such as a name change and address. If you still need to register, here are the requirements:

Are a U.S. citizen;

Are a resident of Harris County;

Are at least 17 years 10 months of age (to vote, you must be 18);

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Registration applications can be mailed if postmarked by today, October 10, 2023, but if you need to drop your application off, here are the tax office locations:

1001 Preston, Houston, TX 77002 – Harris County Administration Building

6000 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, TX 77081 – Bellaire

16715 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084 – Clay Road

14350 Wallisville Rd., Houston, TX 77049 – Jim Fonteno

101 S. Richey, Suite E, Pasadena, TX 77506 – John Phelps

7300 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77091 – Mickey Leland

5300 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX 77021 – Palm Center

1001 SGT. Macario Garcia, Houston, TX 77011 – Raul C. Martinez

1721 Pech Rd., Houston, TX 77055 – Spring Branch

For questions or to get your application online, visit www.hctax.net. You can also receive over the phone assistance at 713-274-8200.