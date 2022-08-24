WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Winona on Monday.

The tornado had wind speeds of roughly 95 mph and was 200 yards wide, uprooting roughly 50 trees and damaging a few structures. No injuries or fatalities were reported in the four minutes it was on the ground.

Most of the damage was right when the tornado was crossing FM 16 at Hussey Circle. It narrowly missed Winona ISD, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Shreveport Charlie Woodrum said.

According to Woodrum, tornadoes in August are “extremely rare.” They issued a tornado warning just after it touched down, as it was too low to be fully radar-indicated.

Woodrum stressed the importance of being prepared for severe weather, including tornadoes. Making sure your family has a plan in the event of a tornado can save lives, he said. He also mentioned that we are going into the peak of hurricane season soon, and to be ready for that.