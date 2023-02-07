SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Texas Parks and Wildlife announced that O.H. Ivie began the month of February with four lunkers in four days – two of which were caught within an hour of each other.

Starting off the second month of the 2023 Toyota ShareLunker collection season on Thursday afternoon was a pair of Legacy Class Lunkers, followed by one on Friday and another on Sunday to close out the week. This run of Lunkers boosted O.H. Ivie’s season-leading total to six entries according to TPW. With Lake Nacogdoches’ ShareLunker 634 from Jan. 23 added to the mix, the overall season total stands at seven.

Dalton Smith of Columbia, Kentucky, reeled in 14.76-pound ShareLunker 636 and Caden Cowan of Stephenville, Texas landed 13.31-pound ShareLunker 637 on Thursday. Brady Mabry of Crawford, Texas netted 14.01-pound ShareLunker 638 Friday and Yah-Tsheng Moua of Spokane, Washington, caught 13.05-pound ShareLunker 639 Sunday to close out the weekend.

Yah-Tsheng Moua caught ShareLunker 639 weighing in at 13.05 pounds. CC TPW

Angler Brad Mabry just put another ShareLunker on the list for O.H. Ivie this season. ShareLunker 638 tipped the scales at 14.01 pounds. CC TPW

Dalton Smith (left), who caught Legacy Class Lunker 636 weighing in at 14.76 pounds and Caden Cowan (right), who caught Legacy Class Lunker 637 that weighed 13.31 pounds. CC TPW

“I received a call that Dalton had caught a potential Legacy Class ShareLunker and was bringing his catch to a certified scale,” said Natalie Goldstrohm, Toyota ShareLunker program coordinator. “Once we heard the certified weight, we started our trip to pick up Smith’s Lunker. Before we got out of the parking lot, another call came in about a second Legacy Class ShareLunker caught by Caden and his was at the same marina. To get two Legacy Class Lunkers from the same lake in one day within an hour of each other is hard to believe — to have four Legacy Lunkers caught in four days is incredible.”

After yielding two dozen ShareLunkers in the last two seasons, including one of the largest waterbodies in history of 17.06 pounds in 2022, O.H. Ivie’s incredible run continues. This was the biggest catch in 30 years and the seventh-largest largemouth bass ever verified in Texas in public or private waters.

