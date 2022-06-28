NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed in a helicopter crash in Nolan County Sunday morning.

The National Transportation and Safety Board confirms they are investigating the crash, which happened in Nolan County around 9:30 a.m.

Not a lot of information about the crash has been made public, but the NTSB did confirm it involved a Robinson R44 helicopter. Preliminary reports indicate the deceased is believed to have been the only person on board.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office for additional information, including a more exact location for the crash.

NTSB will be at the scene gathering information for at least the next couple of days.

