EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Title 42 is set to expire on May 11 at 11:59 p.m. and local nonprofits around the Borderland such as the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are getting ready for what’s next to come.

Deputy Director John Martin tells KTSM there is a need for volunteers to shelter migrants, especially those with children.

And while their three shelters are at capacity, Martin says their men, women and the Welcome Center programs always fluctuate.

“We don’t want to say no to anybody, if we can squeeze in another family or two, or if we can squeeze is another 10 to 15 men or women. We’re going to do it,” Martin said.

Including pregnant woman crossing the U.S.-Mexico border before the health policy ends.

“We have an infant at the Welcome Center that was just born 10 days ago,” said Martin.

Although they like to say yes, sometimes they have to say no, because of overcapacity numbers.

“For the men’s program, comfortably we like to be around 120, for the women’s program, no more than 50 and for the Welcome Center 85. But to put this into perspective, I’m going to use the Welcome Center as an example, yes that number was 81 but yesterday it was 102,” said Martin.

While Customs and Border Protections (CBP) have asked undocumented migrants to turn themselves in, local shelters are preparing by asking El Paso for volunteers.

“I mean you got the county that is operating the processing center that helps them with their traveling arrangements, you got the city that by the end of this week will be standing an additional shelter. So, we have additional bed capacity,”

Here’s a list of items the Opportunity Center for the Homeless needs:

Adult and children’s shoes

Seasonal clothing

New undergarments

Hygiene items

Bath towels

Blankets

Twin bed sheets

To donate, go to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless when you click here.

For other locations to donate, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.