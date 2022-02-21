BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the Democratic nomination for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, continued his tour of the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville to go door to door and speak with voters about what he plans to accomplish if elected Governor of Texas.

Beto O’Rourke speaks to volunteers in Garfield Park (Credit: Rolando Avila)

O’Rourke met with a group of volunteers at Garfield Park in Brownsville and spoke about why he was starting to campaign in February when the election was not until November, as well as why it was so important for him to campaign door to door.

He added that it would be “quite possible” for Greg Abbott to have more campaign funds than O’Rourke, but cited how he had faced a similar situation and still won out in the end.

“When I ran for congress in 2012, against an incumbent who outspent us 5 to 1 in that race, we knocked on doors just like we’re going to do in Southmost and other neighborhoods here in Brownsville, and that’s the way we won,” O’Rourke said. “I knocked on 16,000 doors alone in that race.”

He would add how knocking on doors was the best way for him to introduce himself to the people and communities he wanted to serve and represent, and have constructive conversations about why he was running and what the people wanted from their member of congress.

Even citing one of his own experiences during that campaign for congress, where he met a woman while going door to door who invited him into her home to speak. He said how they talked about her family, her daughter who was struggling to make ends meet working as a teacher, and her grandson who was a member of the U.S. Marines. Something he said was his way of making a “human to human” connection. He asked the volunteers to try and make the same connection with voters as they went out into the neighborhoods.

Beto O’Rourke speaks to volunteers in Garfield Park (Credit: Rolando Avila)

That “human to human” connection, is what O’Rourke attributes to his congressional win, something he looks to repeat in his run for Texas Governor.

O’Rourke told ValleyCentral that he chose to be in the Rio Grande Valley, because “this part of the state is so important, and it’s also so often overlooked. And instead of viewing the border as a security threat or a problem, I’m here to celebrate the great beautiful things that make this such an outstanding part of the state.”

O’Rourke planned to talk to voters about the expansion of Medicaid, job growth in the community, supporting schools and teachers to bring the best education they could to the state of Texas.

Beto O’Rourke (Left) and Vicente Gonzalez (Right) campaign door to door (Credit: Rolando Avila)

“These are the issues that bring us together at a time the states very divided,” O’Rourke said. “It’s good for Republicans, it’s good for Democrats, it’s good for Independents, it’s great for the people of the RGV.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, running for election in the District 34 race, joined O’Rourke to campaign door to door. The two approached doors together, not all of them opened up for them, but that did not deter them as they continued spreading their message.

The general election for Governor of Texas is set to take place on Nov. 8, 2022. The primary elections will take place March 1.