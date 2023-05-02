ORANGE, Texas (KIAH) – More than 1,000 gallons of oil has spilled into the

Gulf Intracoastal waterway near the Texas-Louisiana border.

The Coast Guard along with Shell Pipeline Company and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office responded to the spill.

Shell personnel estimated 30 barrels or 1,260 gallons of crude oil was released into the water.

Personnel with Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services are working

to remove discharged oil.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.