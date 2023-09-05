HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Texas Veterans Commission will present 31 grants for $6.99 million to 26 Gulf Coast area veteran service organizations.

The funding will go towards 5,370 veterans and their families. The presentation will be given by TVC commissioner and Army veteran, Kevin Barber at Houston-Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston.

The TVC approved these grants back in May through a grant program totaling over $36.3 million to over 135 organizations across Texas to serve over 81,770 veterans.

“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said TVC chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

The grants will be used to help support veterans with emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, home modification, rental and mortgage assistance and more. Awards are granted in five categories:

  • General Assistance
  • Housing for Texas Heroes
  • Veterans Mental Health Grants
  • Veterans Treatment Courts
  • Veteran County Service Officers

Organizations that will be awarded Thursday, September 7, 2023 are:

OrganizationGrant AmountService Provided
Brazoria County Veterans Court Program$75,000Veterans Treatment Court
Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.$300,000Clinical Counseling
Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County$300,000Financial Assistance
Fort Bend County$135,000Clinical Counseling
Fort Bend County$300,000Financial Assistance
Fort Bend Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels & Much More$180,000Support Services
Galveston County$250,000Veterans Treatment Court
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity$200,000Home Modification
Grace After Fire$100,000Peer Support Services
Grace After Fire$150,000Financial Assistance
Harris County$300,000Financial Assistance
Houston Area Urban League$300,000Financial Assistance
Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program, Inc.$150,000Pro Bono Legal Services
Impact A Hero$145,000Financial Assistance
Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston$250,000Supportive Services
Katy Christian Ministries$200,000Financial Assistance
Liberty County$50,000Financial Assistance
Liberty County$45,000Veterans Treatment Court
Lone Star Legal Aid$300,000Pro Bono Legal Services
Meals on Wheels Montgomery County$300,000Supportive Services
Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc$180,000Home Modification
Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Program$200,000Veterans Treatment Court
Northwest Assistance Ministries$300,000Financial Assistance
PRECINCT2GETHER INC$160,000Support Services
PTSD Foundation of America$495,000Peer Support Services
Rebuilding Together Houston$500,000Home Modification
Santa Maria Hostel, Inc.$75,000Homeless Veteran Support
Spindletop Center$300,000Clinical Counseling
Spindletop Center$300,000Financial Assistance
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS)$150,000Clinical Counseling
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS)$300,000Homeless Veteran Support

Funding for the grants comes from the Texas Lottery Commission’s games for veteran support, individual donations from drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting, fishing and vehicle registrations.

If you’re a veteran in need of assistance, visit here for resources.