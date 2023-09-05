HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Texas Veterans Commission will present 31 grants for $6.99 million to 26 Gulf Coast area veteran service organizations.
The funding will go towards 5,370 veterans and their families. The presentation will be given by TVC commissioner and Army veteran, Kevin Barber at Houston-Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston.
The TVC approved these grants back in May through a grant program totaling over $36.3 million to over 135 organizations across Texas to serve over 81,770 veterans.
“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said TVC chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.
The grants will be used to help support veterans with emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, home modification, rental and mortgage assistance and more. Awards are granted in five categories:
- General Assistance
- Housing for Texas Heroes
- Veterans Mental Health Grants
- Veterans Treatment Courts
- Veteran County Service Officers
Organizations that will be awarded Thursday, September 7, 2023 are:
|Organization
|Grant Amount
|Service Provided
|Brazoria County Veterans Court Program
|$75,000
|Veterans Treatment Court
|Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc.
|$300,000
|Clinical Counseling
|Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|Fort Bend County
|$135,000
|Clinical Counseling
|Fort Bend County
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|Fort Bend Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels & Much More
|$180,000
|Support Services
|Galveston County
|$250,000
|Veterans Treatment Court
|Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity
|$200,000
|Home Modification
|Grace After Fire
|$100,000
|Peer Support Services
|Grace After Fire
|$150,000
|Financial Assistance
|Harris County
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|Houston Area Urban League
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program, Inc.
|$150,000
|Pro Bono Legal Services
|Impact A Hero
|$145,000
|Financial Assistance
|Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston
|$250,000
|Supportive Services
|Katy Christian Ministries
|$200,000
|Financial Assistance
|Liberty County
|$50,000
|Financial Assistance
|Liberty County
|$45,000
|Veterans Treatment Court
|Lone Star Legal Aid
|$300,000
|Pro Bono Legal Services
|Meals on Wheels Montgomery County
|$300,000
|Supportive Services
|Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc
|$180,000
|Home Modification
|Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Program
|$200,000
|Veterans Treatment Court
|Northwest Assistance Ministries
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|PRECINCT2GETHER INC
|$160,000
|Support Services
|PTSD Foundation of America
|$495,000
|Peer Support Services
|Rebuilding Together Houston
|$500,000
|Home Modification
|Santa Maria Hostel, Inc.
|$75,000
|Homeless Veteran Support
|Spindletop Center
|$300,000
|Clinical Counseling
|Spindletop Center
|$300,000
|Financial Assistance
|United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS)
|$150,000
|Clinical Counseling
|United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS)
|$300,000
|Homeless Veteran Support
Funding for the grants comes from the Texas Lottery Commission’s games for veteran support, individual donations from drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting, fishing and vehicle registrations.
If you’re a veteran in need of assistance, visit here for resources.