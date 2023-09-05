HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Texas Veterans Commission will present 31 grants for $6.99 million to 26 Gulf Coast area veteran service organizations.

The funding will go towards 5,370 veterans and their families. The presentation will be given by TVC commissioner and Army veteran, Kevin Barber at Houston-Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston.

The TVC approved these grants back in May through a grant program totaling over $36.3 million to over 135 organizations across Texas to serve over 81,770 veterans.

“We thank the members of the Texas Legislature for creating this grant program in 2009, and their continued support of all Texas veterans and their families,” said TVC chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner.

The grants will be used to help support veterans with emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, home modification, rental and mortgage assistance and more. Awards are granted in five categories:

General Assistance

Housing for Texas Heroes

Veterans Mental Health Grants

Veterans Treatment Courts

Veteran County Service Officers

Organizations that will be awarded Thursday, September 7, 2023 are:

Organization Grant Amount Service Provided Brazoria County Veterans Court Program $75,000 Veterans Treatment Court Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc. $300,000 Clinical Counseling Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County $300,000 Financial Assistance Fort Bend County $135,000 Clinical Counseling Fort Bend County $300,000 Financial Assistance Fort Bend Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels & Much More $180,000 Support Services Galveston County $250,000 Veterans Treatment Court Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity $200,000 Home Modification Grace After Fire $100,000 Peer Support Services Grace After Fire $150,000 Financial Assistance Harris County $300,000 Financial Assistance Houston Area Urban League $300,000 Financial Assistance Houston Volunteer Lawyers Program, Inc. $150,000 Pro Bono Legal Services Impact A Hero $145,000 Financial Assistance Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston $250,000 Supportive Services Katy Christian Ministries $200,000 Financial Assistance Liberty County $50,000 Financial Assistance Liberty County $45,000 Veterans Treatment Court Lone Star Legal Aid $300,000 Pro Bono Legal Services Meals on Wheels Montgomery County $300,000 Supportive Services Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc $180,000 Home Modification Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Program $200,000 Veterans Treatment Court Northwest Assistance Ministries $300,000 Financial Assistance PRECINCT2GETHER INC $160,000 Support Services PTSD Foundation of America $495,000 Peer Support Services Rebuilding Together Houston $500,000 Home Modification Santa Maria Hostel, Inc. $75,000 Homeless Veteran Support Spindletop Center $300,000 Clinical Counseling Spindletop Center $300,000 Financial Assistance United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS) $150,000 Clinical Counseling United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS) $300,000 Homeless Veteran Support

Funding for the grants comes from the Texas Lottery Commission’s games for veteran support, individual donations from drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting, fishing and vehicle registrations.

If you’re a veteran in need of assistance, visit here for resources.