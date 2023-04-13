AUSTIN (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl, or about 14 pounds, during a single traffic stop in Mission, Texas. The seizure marks one of the largest single fentanyl seizures to date.

“Fentanyl is the single greatest drug threat our state and country has ever known, and this record amount of fentanyl seized would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

On April 10, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a black Cadillac SUV for a traffic violation in Mission and discovered five tape-wrapped bundles containing a white powdery substance. The substance tested positive for fentanyl at a DPS crime laboratory.

The driver, Mario Reyna Cantu, 39, of Mexico, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.