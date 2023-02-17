PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palm Valley Police Chief Alvaro Garcia on Thursday was found guilty of tampering with government records.

Garcia was facing three counts of tampering with government records, court records show. Officials told ValleyCentral that he was found guilty by a jury on all three counts.

The indictment stated that Garcia tampered with the records between April 23, 2018 and April 25, 2018.

Garcia was subsequently arrested Nov. 27, 2018 following a joint-investigation conducted by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the Texas Rangers and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

His bond was set at $12,000, records showed.

Garcia is scheduled for sentencing on March 21.