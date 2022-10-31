MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland North Junior High celebrated red ribbon week with a presentation to their seventh graders on Oct. 26.

According to McAllen police, one of the speakers was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who showed a pornographic image that was on his phone when connected to a projector.

“Everyone like saw the picture for like a good solid five seconds or more,” a seventh-grade Sharyland North Junior High student, Sami B. stated. “Every kid was like, oh my gosh, was that actually on? They’re like freaking out about it.”

The student told ValleyCentral the photo was shown for about five seconds.

McAllen police were called to the school, and sent out a news release stating, “Agent had his phone hooked up to a projector for a presentation, and upon unlocking his phone, it showed pornography.”

Alma Ruth, the mother of Sami B., is furious about the incident.

“When he came home and said, ‘Mom, I need to speak with you,'” Ruth said. “That he was exposed at school in public during a presentation from federal officers and from law enforcement. That’s shocking, and it’s very disturbing.”

Ruth said she has taught her children that pornography is wrong and against her faith.

“Which provoked a horrific, disturbing experience for us as a family and for my son as a minor as well.” Ruth said.

She said she’s called the school to voice her anger but hasn’t heard back due to the number of other parents calling to complain. She is glad the district is not hiding the situation.

The incident is still under investigation. The school has offered counseling services to any student who was affected by the incident.