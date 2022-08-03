DALLAS (KDAF) — The summertime is filled with parties during the day, at night, by the pool, lake, ocean, pretty much anywhere you can imagine, a party can be had there. However a party is nothing without decent guests, but which U.S. states have the best?

A recent study done by RTA Outdoor Living has looked at which states in America have the best and worst party guests, some might be surprising and some very fitting.

The publication writes, “Parties are a fun way to connect with friends, family, or neighbors and meet new people that are sure to become fast friends. Or will they? We’ve all been to parties where the guests are less than hospitable. In fact, it’s likely that we’ve all encountered at least one person that seemed to be set on ruining the party they were attending. And while these party guests have spurred a lot of funny anecdotes after the fact, during the party, they can be anything but pleasant.

If you’re in the Lone Star State, you’ll be pleased with the state’s placement, or, maybe you’ll be questioning why your last party wasn’t as up to speed as this study would lead on. Here’s a look at the top and bottom 10 U.S. states.

BEST WORST 1. Tennessee 1. Delaware 2. New Jersey 2. Nebraska 3. Wisconsin 3. Iowa 4. Hawaii 4. Oklahoma 5. Missouri 5. Maryland 6. Arizona 6. Maine 7. Michigan 7. West Virginia 8. Texas 8. Mississippi 9. Ohio 9. South Carolina 10. Minnesota 10. Idaho https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/the-u-s-states-with-the-best-and-worst-party-guests/

RTA Outdoor Living says, “It appears that, when it comes to where the best party guests live, there’s no specific region. The states with the best party guests are all over the map, with Tennessee coming in first with an average score of 3.80 out of 5.00. The next state that has the best party guests is New Jersey with 3.78. The third and fourth states on our list of best party guests are Wisconsin and Hawaii with an average score of 3.72 and 3.70, respectively. So, it stands to reason that there are good party guests everywhere, not just in a certain area of the country.”

For more on this study and its findings, click here.