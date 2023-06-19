AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, a Texas Senate panel is expected to present its proposed rules for how the upcoming impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will work.

The anticipated release of recommendations from the seven-member Senate committee to the entire Senate is scheduled for Tuesday. The panel has broad power in forming how the Senate trial might operate, which could significantly impact Paxton’s prospects of keeping his position in an impending trial, which Lt. Governor Dan Patrick vowed to begin by Aug. 28 at the latest.

While state senators — who will serve as a jury — will vote whether or not to convict or acquit Paxton, no aspect of the trial will include criminal charges. While attorneys have often compared the impeachment process to criminal trials in the judicial system, Texas lawmakers are only weighing Paxton’s fitness for office. A Senate vote to impeach would mean immediate removal from office for the suspended attorney general.

Paxton is the first state attorney general to be impeached in Texas history. Following an overwhelming 121-23 vote in the Texas House, Paxton has been temporarily relieved of his duties pending a trial in the Senate on 20 articles of impeachment. The allegations against him include bribery, abuse of office, and obstruction. Throughout his time in office, the Republican has faced controversies and criminal charges hanging over his tenure.

Prosecution and defense weigh in on impeachment trial rules

In the past several weeks, both prosecution and defense attorneys have been making their media rounds to voice how they think the trial should operate. The trial will feature a star-studded legal team on both sides — with Houston criminal defense attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin prosecuting the case on behalf of the House impeachment managers, and Tony Buzbee working as the lead defense attorney for Paxton.

Buzbee has asserted the House impeachment proceedings were marred by significant flaws, arguing that the Senate should toss out the trial. The Houston lawyer is asking senators to vote on rules that would allow a summary proceeding, in which senators would quickly vote on impeachment based on the evidence thus far.

“I want rules of evidence, I want rules of procedure. Any legitimate rule of procedure includes a summary disposition. By that I mean, the evidence as it exists now should be put in front of a judge and should be argued about and I believe will be dismissed,” Buzbee told Nexstar.

Buzbee said he is ready to fight and is not opposed to having the trial altogether, but has not been pleased with how the House presented the case.

“We are put in a position where we’re going to spend five, six months disproving what should have never been brought in in the first place,” he said. “Because we know that the way it was done in the House was not fair.”

Buzbee, along with other supporters of Paxton, said the attorney general did not have an opportunity to defend himself throughout the process and argue it overturns the will of voters, considering many of these allegations have been public since the time he was first elected in 2015.

To the contrary, both DeGuerin and Hardin have applauded the Republican-majority House for how it has handled the impeachment. While the two have described the evidence they’ve seen against Paxton as “ten times worse” than the public already knows, both continue to stress the need for a transparent and fair trial.

“They’re merely accusations at this point, until the evidence is presented in the Senate. But the accusations are very, very serious,” DeGuerin told Nexstar. “But it’s striking. It’s solid evidence. It’s very compelling. That’s why I am pretty confident about the senators doing what’s right.”

DeGuerin, Hardin and Buzbee have all expressed desire to call witnesses and cross-examine them. They said they hope the Senate will create rules that provide for an open and fair process.

“Dick and I intend to try to fairly and fully as we are allowed by the Senate rules,” Hardin said. “We have no knowledge as to what the rules are going to be…we want a full, wide open deal where people can judge by evidence, and not what lawyers on either side say here.”

All three have acknowledged their experience with juries in criminal trials will be far different from the impeachment trial, where senators will serve as jurors — including Paxton’s wife, Texas Sen. Angela Paxton.

Sen. Paxton said in a statement Monday she will attend the impeachment trial as part of her duties as a senate member.

I have twice been elected to represent nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature. Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it. Sen. Angela Paxton statement