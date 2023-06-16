Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Fuzzy Friends Rescue is asking for donations in the middle of extreme heat to care for six puppies found duct-taped in a box on the side of the road.

Its staff was in shock when they got this call at 11:30 in the morning on Wednesday.

Their executive director and founder Betsy Robinson says if those dogs weren’t found, they would have suffered a heat stroke.

“Those dogs would have been dead, so as evil as dumping an animal is, that’s even worse to dump it in a confined container where it has no chance whatsoever,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the dogs were found near Gholson Road and Lakeshore Drive in Waco.

A man found the dogs inside the box with no holes.

“Intake exam was done on them this morning. They came in quite thirsty and hungry. They are underweight, so they have not been getting the food that they needed,” said Robinson.

The dogs are now recovering in quarantine and available for adoption or to receive donations.

Mollie’s Dog Place owner Esmeralda Hudson says heat strokes can happen instantly.

“Especially in a lot of these short snouted dogs, kind of like your French bulldogs, they aren’t able to breathe as easily through their nose as others,” said Hudson. “I’ve heard stories where they’re out hiking five, ten, minutes in and their dog has a severe heat stroke and even have lost their pets from just that.”

The dogs found were six Pyrenees mix puppies.

Hudson says to start looking for signs of heat stroke when temperatures get above 80 degrees.

“Start noticing that they’ll pant really excessively. They will get lethargic. Some their heart rate rises really high, goes really fast. And you also notice that their tongue begins to swell up and tongue hanging forward,” said Hudson.

If a dog’s tongue turns dark red when panting, Hudson says this is a big warning sign for a heat stroke.

To prevent your pet from having heat strokes, Hudson and Robinson recommend keeping your pets inside, walking them in the morning, avoid taking them outside if the concrete is hot to the touch, and to keep them in the shade.

To help pet owners, Fuzzy Friends Rescue is having a free microchip event Saturday from 10 to 1 in the afternoon at Douglass Nissan and Subaru.