PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police used an anonymous tip to make arrests relating to a stash house on Friday.

According to a release, an anonymous caller provided tips to Pharr police that suspicious activity was taking place at a home on the 100 block of West Cardinal in Pharr. The reported activity included vehicles coming and going to the house at all hours of the day.

Pharr PD set up a surveillance unit to inspect the residence. Officers pulled over a vehicle leaving the house for a traffic violation and found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home. They initiated a search of the home on Friday around 3 p.m.

Police located 737 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills, THC, and approximately $2,500 of U.S. currency, according to the release.

After locating these items, police arrested Jesus Delfino, 31, and Arturo Martinez, 17.

Each of them is charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and engaging in criminal activity.

Delfino and Martinez each face a $20,000 bond for their charges.