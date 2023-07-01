Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Waco and Temple police officers are firing an early warning for anyone ready to shoot fireworks this 4th of July weekend.

Personal fireworks’ are still illegal within many cities.

4th of July is a time for family and friends to gather celebrating our nations independence.

However, Waco PD says some celebrations can get out of hand.

“We understand that there is going to be an increase in calls due to fireworks and celebratory gunfire is the two calls that we obviously see an increase in most,” said Waco PD PIO Cierra Shipley. “For that, we just tell people to please celebrate responsibly.”

Waco police says they received 133 calls in 2022 from the night of July 3 through the 4th.

The Temple Fire Department got 142 calls for fireworks last year.

Firefighters even had to respond to 18 fires started by fireworks.

Temple Fire Marshall Landy Setzer says its best to avoid the trouble.

“We come and you are lighting fireworks or you have fireworks in possession ,we’re mandated by ordinance to take those, confiscate those fireworks from you,” said Setzer.

And you can be charged.

“It’s a Class C misdemeanor and it’s punishable by up to a $2,000 fine,” said Setzer.

Temple PD officer Cody Close says they help confiscate fireworks and give fines.

Close says another issue people get fined for is celebratory gunfire.

“The last thing we want is for somebody to to shoot their gun in the air and then have that bullet come down and injure somebody because they would be responsible for any damages, injuries, deaths, anything like that, and the last thing we want is for somebody to accidentally kill somebody else,” said Close.

For anyone going to the 4th of July celebrations on Tuesday. Temple PD says if you’re taking children to take a photo of them in case they go missing, you can use this picture and give it to police so more officers can help find the child.