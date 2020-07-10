Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

Texas
RENO, Texas (AP) – Two law enforcement officers were shot when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire on them in Texas and barricaded himself in a home, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened when officers responded to the home Thursday night in Parker County, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth, Reno Police Chief Tony Simmons said in an emailed statement.

Early Friday, flames could be seen rising from the home, the Star-Telegram reported. The blaze was extinguished about 1:30 a.m., but authorities didn’t immediately released details on the status of the shooter.

A Reno officer was shot in the arm and a Parker County deputy was also wounded, Simmons said.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said later Friday that the deputy was shot multiple times but has since been released from a Fort Worth hospital.

“We are grateful our deputy is doing well,” Fowler said. “He is currently recuperating at home. We expect him to make a full recovery and we anticipate his return to our team.”

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot, Simmons said.

Authorities had responded to the home after a caller said her son had a gun and was making threats, Simmons said.

