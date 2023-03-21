LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KIAH) – Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a married couple inside of a League City home.

Officers said that the investigation is in the 100 block of Magnolia Estates Drive, where a married couple were found dead inside their home.

Police said that on Monday at 9:30 a.m., officers received a welfare check call for a man who lived at the home who had not shown up for work. When officers arrived at the home, they saw through the window a woman lying on the floor.

Officers then forced entry into the home and found a man and woman dead from what they appear to be a murder-suicide. Police found weapons at the scene but did not identify what kind of weapons they were.

The victims were identified as a Sally Stahli, 57, and Lance Staehli, 54.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released following the medical examiner’s report.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, please contact Detective O’Neal of the League City Police Department at 281-554-1885.