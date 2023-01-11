BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of asking a 16-year-old girl for sex before hiding naked underneath a house, police said.

Santa Maria Refugio Perez, 31, was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of indecent exposure, indecency with a child, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Tyler Street in reference to a naked man running around the neighborhood. Several citizens told police that the man was hiding underneath a house, the release stated.

“Officers located Perez underneath a house, and he was completely naked,” police said.

While being arrested, a citizen told police that Perez “had propositioned her 16-year-old daughter to have sex with him,” the release stated.

Perez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Jan. 7. His bond was set at $23,000, with an additional $400 in fines.