UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead.

The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further information would be provided in regard to the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation, according to APD.

UPDATE 6:27 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department reports that the suspicious deaths were ruled to be a homicide.

According to police, the bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, were found to have gunshot wounds. Police said there is one person in custody in connection with the homicide.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday.

Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead at the scene.

APD stated that the investigation is currently ongoing. Those in the area should be cautious of emergency personnel on or near the roadways.