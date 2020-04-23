Polk County tornado kills 3

An EF-2 tornado ripped through Lake Livingston and Onalaska around 5pm Wednesday evening and in a matter of 30 seconds, 3 were killed and dozens of homes were destroyed.

Polk County authorities say a man in his 50’s a woman in her 20’s were identified this morning.

As of Thursday morning, 33 were accounted for among the injured who saw their neighborhood homes ripped by the massive tornado.

Residents like Keri Valderez describe the scene as truly something out of the ordinary.

Justin Flores describes the damage as one of the worst he’s seen in the tight-knit community.

Weather officials say the twister traveled 150 miles east and out of Texas, into Louisiana before ending its rampage.

Polk County officials say the most impacted subdivisions include:

Creekside

Canyon Park

Kickapoo Estate

Pine Harbor

Paradise Acres 1, 2 & 3

Rocky Creek

Triple Creek

Tree Farm Tracks

Texas Acres

Yaupon Cove

A statement released by Texas Governor Greg Abbott after reports of storm damage indicated deployment of assistance and support for communities effected:

“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado,” said Abbott. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather.” TX Governor Greg Abbott

Right before tornadoes hit Texas, two people were killed in tornadoes in Madill, Oklahoma where some folks lost everything.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.