HOUSTON (CW39) H-E-B takes the top spot among U.S. grocery retailers.

Jane King is at the NASDAQ with her morning business report. In her Texas business report today, she announced that H-E-B has regained the top position in the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index for 2022, knocking former leader Amazon down to third place, behind second-place finisher Costco Wholesale.

Why is H-E-B the best in the country?

H-E-B reclaimed the top spot due to their superior ability to deliver a combination of better savings and better-quality experience and assortment.

