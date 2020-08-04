POLL: TX. Gov. Abbott announces National Guard to assist in COVID-19 mission in Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that President Trump, just last night, issued an Executive Order that has extended federal funding for the Texas National Guard’s mission to help combat COVID-19 in communities across the state.

This extension of the Texas National Guard will be fully funded by the federal government through the end of 2020. Governor Abbott issued the following official statement.

He says the PPE is being paid for through the CARES Act and by an Executive Order issued by the President last night.

POLL: TX. Gov. Abbott announces National Guard will assist in COVID-19 mission in Texas. Do you think it's OK for the National Guard to help out in the State of Texas? See his complete statement: https://t.co/EPSjdGCbjM — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) August 4, 2020

