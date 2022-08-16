Rear view of young woman looking at clothes on rack in her hands and choosing a new style for herself in the clothes store

DALLAS (KDAF) — Online clothing stores are the bees-knees these days as fewer people are spending time in the mall and more on Tik Tok and Instagram searching up which shops are doing new clothing drops to feed into their online-shopping addiction.

Maybe it’s just a fun habit, who cares, it’s your money, do what you want with it! North Texas online shoppers will actually have an opportunity soon to take their talents to the IRL world as a popular online fashion retailer is hosting a pop-up shop at the end of August.

Plano’s The Shops at Willow Bend will play host to a SHEIN pop-up on Aug. 26-28. “SHEIN Pop-up will be located on the lower level near Grand Court and will be operating from August 26 – 28.”

There’s not much information other than that available but the mall does say the pop-up will be taking place during its normal hours.