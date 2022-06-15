Deputy Brandon Filla of the U.S. Marshals urged Kaitlin Armstrong, above, to turn herself in. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been more than a month since authorities started looking for Kaitlin Armstrong. The 34-year-old is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home.

Former FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder suggested Armstrong could be hiding out under a different name. Walder is not actively investigating this case.

Private investigators told NewsNation tipsters allege Armstrong may be going by her sister’s name in New York state. In an interview with NewsNation’s Marni Hughes, private investigator Jason Jensen said he believes she’s using the alias “Christine Armstrong.”

“Three days after Kaitlin was seen in the New York area, an address popped up in New York state, Livingston Manor, where it was in Christine’s name,” said Jensen. The investigator added that Armstrong is from Michigan and could also have left the country and traveled to Canada.

KXAN has reached out to the U.S. Marshals, the agency leading the investigation, for an update on the case and confirmation on the investigator’s claim. This story will be updated.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wilson was found shot dead May 11 after she went swimming with Armstrong’s boyfriend. The day after Wilson’s murder, police questioned Armstrong about the shooting, asking her about video surveillance that showed her Jeep near the home in east Austin. She was released and has been on the run since, spotted days later flying from Austin to New York.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 (U.S. Marshals Photo)

Former FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder believes Armstrong is getting help. “I actually do think that this had a little premeditation in it. How much, I am not certain,” Walder told NewsNation. “I am really starting to think, especially because now we see two different airports, that she has help.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark Library International Airport but no outbound flight reservations had been made under Armstrong’s name. In a June 7 interview with KXAN, U.S. Marshals said it wasn’t clear how Armstrong got to the airport or left.

Jensen says he shared the information he found to the U.S. Marshals. Private investigators can assist law enforcement on cases but do not have the authority to make an arrest.

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson died from a gunshot wound May 11 in an east Austin home. (Courtesy: Matthew Wilson)

Susan Pamerleau, with the U.S. Marshals Service in the Western District of Texas believes the longer Armstrong is on the run, the more dangerous she may become.

“She’s suspected of committing murder. In a case like that, she may be getting more desperate, and as she does that, she may become more dangerous,” Pamerleau told NewsNation.

In a previous release, the U.S. Marshals said the Armstrong investigation has been upgraded to major case status. There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.