HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas homeowners ages 65 and older or who are disabled are eligible to postpone paying current and delinquent property taxes and the Harris Central Appraisal District says that this can be helpful to seniors in need.

As long as the owner continues to qualify for the exemption, senior homeowners will continue to get their payments deferred once the affidavit is on file. However, this does not mean the taxes are cancelled. Taxes develop a five percent interest per year. The chief appraiser says that it’s important for homeowners to make sure they’re receiving the right homestead exemptions to reduce future tax burdens.

Property Tax payments are due January 31, 2024. You can learn more information or to reach out about deferring your payments by calling 713-957-7800.