HOUSTON (KIAH) — Following the election over the weekend, both state Propositions 1 and 2 on the ballot passed with a majority of the votes.

Propositions 1 and 2 are for reducing the amount of tax dollars that go to school districts and giving a bit of property tax relief for homeowners.

To break this down, Proposition 1 is a measure to cut school district property taxes for homeowners who are 65 and older or disabled. It passed with nearly 87% of the votes.

Proposition 2 refers to homestead exemptions in school districts. This passed with 85% of the votes.

Now that Proposition 1 has passed, this means homeowners dealing with high property tax bills, and the amount of taxes elderly and disabled homeowners pay to support public education will be reduced starting next year.

Proposition 2 increases the amount homeowners can subtract from the value of their home from $25,000 to $40,000. This could save homeowners an average of $175 per year.

The State of Texas says no school districts will lose revenue. State dollars will replace any local dollars that a school district would otherwise lose through the passing of these propositions.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet confirming the election results. On the other hand, Beto O’Rourke hasn’t posted anything but he continues on the campaign trail.

Last week, both gubernatorial candidates were here in Houston campaigning for the election in November.

The runoff election is set for May 24. Early voting starts on May 16.