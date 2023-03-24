AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know that peach cobbler is the official state cobbler of Texas?

Or that Texas blue topaz is the official state gem? Or that petrified palmwood is the official state stone of Texas?

Texas has no less than 76 state symbols or designations, according to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, everything from state cooking implement to state hashtag (by the way, there are three – one for the state as a whole, one for tourism and one for the Texas Legislature).

Put your #Texas knowledge to the test in our quiz to see if you know your state flower from your state plant. You’ll find out if you’re Texan through and through or someone who just crossed the state line.

Here’s the full list of state symbols, as determined by the state legislature. No peeking before taking the quiz!