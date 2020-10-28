QuoteWizard: Texas ranked 5th for best drivers, really?

HOUSTON (CW39) We all have driven around the Bayou City and scratched our head wondering how “that” person was even got a drivers license! Well, Texas drivers may not be as bad as you think.
QuoteWizard’s has released its 5th annual Best and Worst State Driving Study, their experts analyzed accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations from over 2 million proprietary insurance quotes to find out which states are home to the best and worst drivers in the country.
Texas ranked 5th best drivers in the nation. Contributing to this high rating, Texas was found to rank 41st in speeding and 45th in DUIs.
The worst driving states in 2020:
Wyoming
Virginia
Colorado
The best driving states in 2020:
West Virginia
Missouri
Michigan
Visit the full report here to see where all 50 states rank
