HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that a cold front was moving through North and Central Texas on Sunday afternoon.

@RealMikeTX also posted a picture showing small hail that fell during the storm.

Credit: @RealMikeTX via Storyful