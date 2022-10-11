DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.

It’s important to highlight the greatness this cuisine has brought to many Americans throughout history on October 11 as it is Southern Food Heritage Day. “Enjoy the best of Southern foods at your favorite Southern foods restaurant. Don’t forget to enjoy the classics like fried chicken, hush pies, and pies,” NationalToday said.

So, if you’re looking to dive into this culture and the cuisine behind it, look no further than this article as we take a look at Restaurant Clicks’ report on the best southern food cities in the country, good thing is they’re all in the south.

“Gas up your car, hit Interstate 95 or Interstate 20, and get ready for meals so good you will need a nap after the fork hits the bottom of the plate,” the report said.

Of course, the state of Texas is a mainstay for southern food as they are on this list; before we dive into the Lone Star State’s representatives, let’s look at the rankings:

Atlanta, Georgia Savannah, Georgia Houston, Texas Asheville, North Carolina New Orleans, Louisiana Charleston, South Carolina Austin, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Memphis, Tennessee Richmond, Virginia Nashville, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky

Here’s what the report said about Houston and Austin:

Houston – “It is not exactly southern food in Houston, either. Instead, it’s soul food with a spin designed to make you feel like you are having Sunday lunch at your grandmother’s house all over again. If you seek tried-and-true soul food favorites with a mom-and-pop atmosphere, This Is It Soul Food is a sure-fire bet with its mac and cheese and cornbread muffins.” Restaurant Clicks

Austin – “With Austin being in Texas, big flavor is the name of the game – especially during college football season when the Longhorns are playing. Austin is home to Texas flavor with a southern bent. Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill is a highlight with finger-licking ribs and meatloaf as good as your mother’s version.” Restaurant Clicks

It’s no secret that most of Texas will be home to some of the best southern food to ever tickle your tastebuds, but be sure that when it comes to the best in the country, Austin and Houston won’t be steering you wrong.