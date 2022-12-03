DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?

If you’re looking to steer clear of Times Square in New York and the honky tonk central of Nashville for New Year’s Eve, you may be surprised of the quality that Texas contains when it comes to rooftop bars. A report from The Rooftop Guide recently named the 10 best rooftop bars across the Lone Star State.

So, without further ado, don’t miss an opportunity on checking out these stellar rooftop bars with great drinks and better views:

Azul Rooftop at The Westin Austin Downtown Skylawn at POST Houston Otopia Rooftop – Austin Lot 12 Rooftop Bar – Fort Worth Gallery Rooftop Lounge – Dallas Rooftop at the Fairmount Hotel – San Antonio Atico Ft. Worth La Perla – El Paso Rules & Regs – Austin Waterproof – Dallas

“From Houston and Dallas to Austin and El Paso, this guide will take you to the very best rooftop bars Texas has available. And while it is a large state with multiple climate zones, the Texas summer is in most cases both long and hot, perfect for al fresco fun,” the report said.

Remember, always drink responsibly as you enjoy the views of the Lone Star State.