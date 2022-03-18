EASTLAND, Texas (AP) – Low humidity and gusty winds are fueling multiple wildfires in West Texas and smoke from them has arrived in the Houston area. Burning homes and other structures are prompting evacuations of small communities where it’s all happening. Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that’s burning near Eastland, about 120 miles west of Dallas.

The fire as of Friday morning had burned about 62.5 square miles. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated. And a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday in the small town of Ranger. A fire official says the fire in Ranger may have started from a barbecue pit. There are no reports of injuries.

Friday morning on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger featured a time lapse of the smoke over Houston seen on our LIVE Sky Tracker Camera Network.