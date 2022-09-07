DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you.

If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.

NationalToday says, “Bringing new worlds to life, books enlighten us and transport us on exciting adventures. They can challenge our perspectives on the human experience in ways unmatched by other media. In a world deluged by technology, National Read a Book Day encourages us to silence the noise and turn the pages for a while.”

We checked out Trips To Discover’s list of the best bookstores in Texas, and the report said, “A perfect rainy day activity, these independent bookstores below are full of interesting book collections that are sure to please any type of reader.” Let’s check out what bookstores are the best in the Lone Star State:

BookPeople – Austin

Half Price Books – Dallas

Body Mind & Soul – Houston

Deep Vellum Books – Dallas

Lucky Dog Books – Dallas

The Wild Detectives – Dallas

Recycled Books Denton

South Congress Books – Austin

Blue Willow Bookshop – Houston

Brazos Bookstore – Houston

Monkeywrench Books – Austin

Malvern Books – Austin

BookWoman – Austin