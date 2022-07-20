Hand using laptop and press screen to search Browsing on the Internet online.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is no stranger to severe weather. Severe weather is just part of the Lone Star State’s character.

However, with the influx of new residents in Texas, people are asking more questions about the subject. The folks at Generator Tools wanted to know specifically which questions people were asking and looked at the most commonly asked severe weather questions in each state.

In order to to make this list, officials with Generator Tools looked at the top searches in each state. According to the report, Texas searched, “Difference between tornado watch and warning?” the most.

“With tornadoes being the most searched severe weather topic, it’s no surprise that 18 states’ most commonly asked questions revolve around twisters. Among them include Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas, Tennessee, Idaho, Nebraska, and Texas,” as the report said.

Do you know the difference? Let us know on social media. No cheating! For the full report, visit Generator Tools.